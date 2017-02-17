Michael Floyd Sentenced on DUI Charge from December Arrest
New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail for his December DUI arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Jonathan Roy of Fox 10, Floyd will serve 24 days of his sentence at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix and the other 96 days in home detention.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
