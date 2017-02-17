Michael Floyd Sentenced on DUI Charge...

Michael Floyd Sentenced on DUI Charge from December Arrest

New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd was sentenced to 120 days in jail for his December DUI arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona. According to Jonathan Roy of Fox 10, Floyd will serve 24 days of his sentence at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix and the other 96 days in home detention.

