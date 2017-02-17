Massimino, Webber among Hall of Fame finalists
Rollie Massimino , who coached Villanova to the 1985 NCAA championship, and Chris Webber are among the 14 finalists for this year's Basketball Hall of Fame induction class. Previous finalists returning to the ballot include point guard Tim Hardaway , record-setting high school coach Robert Hughes , Notre Dame women's coach Muffet McGraw , former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU national champion Wayland Baptist University .
