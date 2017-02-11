Glennon to Arizona Cardinals, Floyd t...

Glennon to Arizona Cardinals, Floyd takes and more

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Revenge of the Birds

The Fastest Cardinals In 2016 J.J. Nelson clocks in as the team's speediest ball-carrier, per NextGen Stats. NFL.com draft analyst: Cardinals are the best fit for Notre Dame's Kizer The Arizona Cardinals would like to find a quarterback of the future, and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer may be the perfect player for them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Revenge of the Birds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... Sep '16 Teed Off 2
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,307
News Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Guest 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
News ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 JIM 1
News Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 8
News Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14) Sep '14 A Pus Limo Service 3
See all Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,493 • Total comments across all topics: 278,794,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC