Glennon to Arizona Cardinals, Floyd takes and more
The Fastest Cardinals In 2016 J.J. Nelson clocks in as the team's speediest ball-carrier, per NextGen Stats. NFL.com draft analyst: Cardinals are the best fit for Notre Dame's Kizer The Arizona Cardinals would like to find a quarterback of the future, and Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer may be the perfect player for them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Revenge of the Birds.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC