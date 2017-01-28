Stanford women go the distance in winning relays
The Stanford women won distance medley relays 2,200 miles apart and Valarie Allman broke her own school record in the 20-pound weight throw to highlight Stanford performances at a pair of indoor track and field meets Friday night. Allman, a senior discus specialist who was sixth in the Olympic Trials and third at NCAA's, had a toss of 63- 1 1/2 to break her 2016 mark of 62-8 1/2, while finishing second at the UW Invitational in Seattle.
