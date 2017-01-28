Stanford women go the distance in win...

Stanford women go the distance in winning relays

The Stanford women won distance medley relays 2,200 miles apart and Valarie Allman broke her own school record in the 20-pound weight throw to highlight Stanford performances at a pair of indoor track and field meets Friday night. Allman, a senior discus specialist who was sixth in the Olympic Trials and third at NCAA's, had a toss of 63- 1 1/2 to break her 2016 mark of 62-8 1/2, while finishing second at the UW Invitational in Seattle.

