Notre Dame Football: DelVaughn Alexander To Coach Irish Receivers

It came as no surprise today when Football Scoop tweeted out the news about Arizona State Sun Devil tight ends coach DelVaughn Alexander joining the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as their next wide receivers coach. After all, Alexander has been a name that has been mentioned as the favorite to land the job ever since he interviewed last week.

