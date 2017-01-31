NFL Draft 2017: Giants, Jets looking at thin crop of tight ends
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard makes a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers safety Van Smith during the third quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on January 9, 2017.
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
