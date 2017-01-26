Newspaper headlines: Brexit, lucky lo...

Newspaper headlines: Brexit, lucky lottery winner and RIP Ireland's oldest cow

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: BBC News

The RHI scandal continues to make headlines, but there's also room for a bumper Irish lottery win, Oscar nominations and the fallout from yesterday's Supreme Court Brexit decision in Wednesday's newspapers. First up, it's the scandal that refuses to burn out - the Belfast Telegraph and News Letter both carry stories relating to that rather infamous heat scheme on their front pages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... Sep '16 Teed Off 2
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,307
News Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Guest 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
News ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 JIM 1
News Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 8
News Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14) Sep '14 A Pus Limo Service 3
See all Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC