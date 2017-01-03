Michael Floyd catches first TD in New England
After one game inactive, a single catch in a blowout win over the New York Jets, Floyd caught his first touchdown in a Patriots uniform against the Miami Dolphins. It is just what many Floyd fans thought he would do, go to New England and find his footing after an up and down career in Arizona where he never quite found his full potential.
