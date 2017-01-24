Former Notre Dame QB Rees returns to Irish as assistant
Former Notre Dame QB Rees returns to Irish as assistant Former Notre Dame quarterback Tommy Rees is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kplEQZ SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Former Notre Dame quarterback Tommy Rees is returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC