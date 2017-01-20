Football Names Mike Denbrock Offensive CoordinatorUniversity of...

CINCINNATI University of Cincinnati Football Head Coach Luke Fickell announced Mike Denbrock as the Bearcats' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tuesday. Denbrock is the latest addition to Fickell's staff, which includes defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Marcus Freeman , special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Doug Phillips , wide receivers coach Joker Phillips , safeties coach Jon Tenuta and director of football sports performance Brady Collins .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati Bearcats.