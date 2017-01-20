Five Early Enrollees Set To Begin A New Life At Notre Dame
After finishing 4-8 in 2016, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have revamped their coaching staff and have reorganized its recruiting efforts with signing day just around the corner. With the number of recruits flipping their decision, taking official visits to other schools while committed to others or opening their recruitment back up, you really couldn't celebrate any commitments in this cycle until this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at One Foot Down.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC