Dallas Cowboys: Cowboys' Jerry Jones unfazed by uncertain future of defense

A few hours before the Dallas Cowboys learned they will be without suspended defensive end Randy Gregory for at least a year, linebacker Jaylon Smith talked optimistically about making his debut in 2017 after spending his rookie season recovering from a major knee injury. They represent second-round gambles from the past two drafts for owner and general manager Jerry Jones, whose offensive foundation was illustrated by four young players on The Associated Press All-Pro team released Friday while his defense faces a much more uncertain future.

