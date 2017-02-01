Cowboys News: How Zack Martin Saved T...

Cowboys News: How Zack Martin Saved The Cowboys From Johnny Manziel

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Blogging The Boys

Latest Cowboys headlines: Zack Martin's biggest impact on the Cowboys may have been on draft day; WRs the Cowboys should target; whither Tony Romo? Why Cowboys guard Zack Martin is the one NFL MVP candidate no one's talking about - Will Brinson, CBSSports.com Brinson extols the virtues of Zack Martin at length and with lots of film, but Martin's biggest impact may have been saving the Cowboys from Johnny Manziel . According to this Austin Murphy profile of the younger Jones at Sports Illustrated from earlier this month , Jerry was absolutely trying to wrangle support for Manziel.

Chicago, IL

