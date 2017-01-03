Tyler Eifert Injury Update: Bengals T...

Tyler Eifert Injury Update: Bengals TE Undergoes Back Surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: BleacherReport

The 26-year-old finished his season having played in just eight games and registering 29 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns. enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2015, as he racked up 52 catches for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... Sep '16 Teed Off 2
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,309
News Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Guest 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
News ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 JIM 1
News Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 8
News Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14) Sep '14 A Pus Limo Service 3
See all Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,969 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,255

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC