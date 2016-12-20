Tyler Eifert Injury: Bengals TE Ruled Out for Week 16 vs. Texans
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is on the shelf again, and he will miss Saturday's game against the Houston Texans . Eifert has had a nightmare season, only appearing in eight games due in large part to lingering effects from an injury he suffered to his ankle during last year's Pro Bowl, and he has had back problems along the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC