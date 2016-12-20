Tyler Eifert Injury: Bengals TE Ruled...

Tyler Eifert Injury: Bengals TE Ruled Out for Week 16 vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is on the shelf again, and he will miss Saturday's game against the Houston Texans . Eifert has had a nightmare season, only appearing in eight games due in large part to lingering effects from an injury he suffered to his ankle during last year's Pro Bowl, and he has had back problems along the way.

