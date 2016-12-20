The gift that keeps on giving
So will it be shelf stable so it can be re-gifted for years? play on December 24. Wait a minute, aren't Americans supposed to wait until Christmas day for a traditional turkey? NCAA gave Rutgers football notice of 7 possible violations. Can they threaten to make Scarlet Knights bowl-ineligible with a straight face? Fire crews were called to the Palace of Auburn Hills this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Left Coast Sports Babe.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC