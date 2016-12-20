Police: Michael Floyd had BAC of .217 when he was arrested for DUI

Michael Floyd ?had a blood-alcohol level of .217 when he was arrested after the wide receiver? fell asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle while stopped at a traffic signal on Dec. 12, the Scottsdale Police Department said Wednesday. Floyd, who was subsequently released by the? Arizona Cardinals ?and has since been claimed off waivers by the? New England Patriots , was arrested and charged with obstructing a roadway, DUI impaired to the slightest degree, DUI blood alcohol content above .08, and failure to obey a police officer .

