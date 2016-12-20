Pete Carroll doesn't think it's right...

Pete Carroll doesn't think it's right that college players are skipping bowl games

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: CBS Sports

College football players at big-time programs are not compensated for their talents, even though they generate millions of dollars for their schools. They do, however, get a free education out of the deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... Sep '16 Teed Off 2
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,309
News Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Guest 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
News ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 JIM 1
News Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 8
News Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14) Sep '14 A Pus Limo Service 3
See all Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,335,502

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC