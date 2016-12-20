Michael Floyd says he's trying to learn from his mistakes following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this month that led to him being waived by the Arizona Cardinals Patriots' Floyd trying to move forward following DUI arrest Michael Floyd says he's trying to learn from his mistakes following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this month that led to him being waived by the Arizona Cardinals Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2he15Eh New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd stretches during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

