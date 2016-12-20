Notre Dame Football: Two Former Irish Players Named to the Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl teams were announced on Tuesday and there was a little Irish flavor to them. Zach Martin of the Dallas Cowboys and Harrison Smith of the Minnesota Vikings were both named to the team.
