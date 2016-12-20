NFL report: Ryan Tannehill avoids knee surgery
Ryan Tannehill 's left knee injury is not as serious as first feared and no surgery is expected, but it's uncertain whether he'll play again this season. When Tannehill was hurt Sunday against Arizona, the Dolphins feared he had torn his ACL, which would have meant surgery and a long rehabilitation.
