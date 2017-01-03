New England Patriots offense could be counting on Michael Floyd to play a ton vs. Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, talks to wide receiver Michael Floyd and quarterback Tom Brady, right, before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. With rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell likely sidelined in Week 17, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be counting on Michael Floyd to play significant snaps in Miami.
