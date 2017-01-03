New England Patriots offense could be...

New England Patriots offense could be counting on Michael Floyd to play a ton vs. Miami Dolphins

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: MassLive.com

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, left, talks to wide receiver Michael Floyd and quarterback Tom Brady, right, before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. With rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell likely sidelined in Week 17, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be counting on Michael Floyd to play significant snaps in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille... Sep '16 Teed Off 2
News The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07) Mar '16 Fart news 49,309
News Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Guest 1
News Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14) Dec '14 ND Irish 1
News ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 JIM 1
News Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 8
News Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14) Sep '14 A Pus Limo Service 3
See all Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Gunman
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC