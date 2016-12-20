Michael Floyd hit with four charges, ...

Michael Floyd hit with four charges, could face jail time

Monday Dec 19

New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd was charged with more than just driving while under the influence when he was arrested in Scottsdale, Ariz., last week. TMZ reports that Floyd was brought up on four misdemeanor charges Monday morning.

