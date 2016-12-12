Michael Floyd arrested for DUI on Mon...

Michael Floyd arrested for DUI on Monday morning

Monday Dec 12 Read more: Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have had quite the negative season overall and things are going from bad to worse, as Michael Floyd, one of the biggest disappointments on the field this season, was arrested on a DUI charge early Monday morning. Floyd, according to the police report, was found in his car unconscious at the wheel, at Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard at 2:48 am Monday morning with the car still running.

