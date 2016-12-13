Louisville Cardinals QB Lamar Jackson heads AP All-America team
Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville headed the 2016 Associated Press All-America college football team announced on Monday. Jackson, who on Saturday night became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy, guided the Cardinals to a 9-3 mark by throwing 30 touchdown passes and rushing for 21 other scores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC