Jay Glazer Says Michael Floyd Needs Help But The Patriots Made Smart Move Grabbing Him
Jay Glazer says there's no doubt that NFL star Michael Floyd needs help with his drinking ... but still thinks the New England Patriots made a smart decision picking up the troubled wide out. We got Glazer out at Craig's in West Hollywood and asked his thoughts on the disturbing video of Floyd completely passed out in his car on the streets of Arizona.
