Bruce Arians 'disappointed' in Michael Floyd, will punish Cardinals WR
A DUI arrest may keep Arizona wide receiver Michael Floyd off the field for at least Sunday's home game against New Orleans. Coach Bruce Arians didn't dismiss that possibility when asked what team measures may be taken again Floyd, who was arrested on multiple charges early Monday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz., hours after the Cardinals had returned from a 26-23 road loss to Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chargers' Te'o out for season with torn Achille...
|Sep '16
|Teed Off
|2
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,309
|Notre Dame makes it to Nashville with plenty of... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Guest
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
|ASU Football: As excitement builds for matchup ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|JIM
|1
|Like it or not, Jerry Jones has Cowboys on the ... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|8
|Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith Developing in... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|A Pus Limo Service
|3
Find what you want!
Search Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC