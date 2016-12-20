Around the NFL: Receiver released after arrest
In an abrupt move that stunned his teammates, the Arizona Cardinals released wide receiver Michael Floyd on Wednesday, two days after the 2012 first-round draft pick was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to obey a police officer. Coach Bruce Arians declined to comment on the move other than to say it was a "totally" unanimous decision by him, team President Michael Bidwill and General Manager Steve Keim.
