Adam Schefter: Patriots WR Michael Fl...

Adam Schefter: Patriots WR Michael Floyd will be active today against New York Jets

Saturday Dec 24

On December 14, the Arizona Cardinals released their number three wide receiver Michael Floyd. The 27-year old was arrested two days prior to his release after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a still running vehicle.



