New York Jets: 4 Bold predictions for the 2017 season

Jan 1, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports With training camp still over two months away, it's time to peer into the crystal ball and make four bold predictions for the New York Jets in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NFLSpinZone.