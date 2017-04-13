Huskers TBT - Hoffman lights up Nebraska Spring Game
April 6, 2013 - Over the years, in its lengthy history of being one of the top rushing programs in college football, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have had plenty of runners capable of bursting through the line of scrimmage for a game-breaking touchdown run. I.M. Hipp, Jarvis Redwine, Mike Rozier, Keith "Endzone" Jones, the "We-Backs", Derek Brown and Calvin Jones, Lawrence Phillips, Tommie Frazier, Ahman Green, Eric Crouch, Roy Helu Jr., Taylor Martinez, Rex Burkhead, and Ameer Abdullah, just to name a few.
