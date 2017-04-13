Huskers TBT - Hoffman lights up Nebra...

Huskers TBT - Hoffman lights up Nebraska Spring Game

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Husker Corner

April 6, 2013 - Over the years, in its lengthy history of being one of the top rushing programs in college football, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have had plenty of runners capable of bursting through the line of scrimmage for a game-breaking touchdown run. I.M. Hipp, Jarvis Redwine, Mike Rozier, Keith "Endzone" Jones, the "We-Backs", Derek Brown and Calvin Jones, Lawrence Phillips, Tommie Frazier, Ahman Green, Eric Crouch, Roy Helu Jr., Taylor Martinez, Rex Burkhead, and Ameer Abdullah, just to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Husker Corner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Husker football preview: Player with the most t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 molespiker 1
News Riley starts Huskers job without Abdullah, Gregory (Dec '14) Dec '14 SFCRDF 1
News Patriots 'disappointed' after Dennard's arrest (Jul '13) Jul '13 Wanna know 8
News Big Ten Football: Power Ranking B1G's Best 2013... (Feb '13) Feb '13 T-Town Clown 1
News Capital One Bowl preview: For Dogs, it's 'where... (Dec '12) Dec '12 ART DECO MAN 2
News Knevel is a Husker (Dec '12) Dec '12 Makaha 1
News Dogs and Nebraska in Cap One Bowl (Dec '12) Dec '12 Matt from Columbus 1
See all Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC