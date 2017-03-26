Kid asks good question at NCAA tourna...

Kid asks good question at NCAA tournament press conference, reporter gets upset

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

University of South Carolina coach Frank Martin said he was disappointed the Confederate flag was flown by a small group of protesters outside the NCAA tournament games held in Greenville, South Carolina , on Sunday. Thankfully, the majority of the feedback has been positive and you can be sure Max will get a chance to ask a few more questions this weekend and hopefully many more over a long career should he choose to pursue it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Husker football preview: Player with the most t... (Jul '16) Jul '16 molespiker 1
News Riley starts Huskers job without Abdullah, Gregory (Dec '14) Dec '14 SFCRDF 1
News Patriots 'disappointed' after Dennard's arrest (Jul '13) Jul '13 Wanna know 8
News Big Ten Football: Power Ranking B1G's Best 2013... (Feb '13) Feb '13 T-Town Clown 1
News Capital One Bowl preview: For Dogs, it's 'where... (Dec '12) Dec '12 ART DECO MAN 2
News Knevel is a Husker (Dec '12) Dec '12 Makaha 1
News Dogs and Nebraska in Cap One Bowl (Dec '12) Dec '12 Matt from Columbus 1
See all Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC