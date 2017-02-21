Nebraska Football: Why Ameer Abdullah is Huskers' NFL Combine King
Former Nebraska football superstar Ameer Abdullah hasn't quite busted through in the NFL yet, but he gave us all a reason to watch out for that day when he participated in the 2015 NFL Combine. Abdullah checked in at 5-9 and 205 pounds, not even cracking the middle of the pack in height for the running backs that showed up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Husker Corner.
Add your comments below
Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Husker football preview: Player with the most t... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|molespiker
|1
|Riley starts Huskers job without Abdullah, Gregory (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|SFCRDF
|1
|Patriots 'disappointed' after Dennard's arrest (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Wanna know
|8
|Big Ten Football: Power Ranking B1G's Best 2013... (Feb '13)
|Feb '13
|T-Town Clown
|1
|Capital One Bowl preview: For Dogs, it's 'where... (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|ART DECO MAN
|2
|Knevel is a Husker (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|Makaha
|1
|Dogs and Nebraska in Cap One Bowl (Dec '12)
|Dec '12
|Matt from Columbus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nebraska Cornhuskers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC