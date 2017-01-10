Nebraska rallies in closing minutes t...

Nebraska rallies in closing minutes to beat Maryland 67-65

Tai Webster scored 18 points and Nebraska closed with a 14-0 run to rally past Maryland 67-65 Sunday, ending the Terrapins' six-game winning streak.

