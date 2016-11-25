Iowa tops No. 17 Nebraska 40-10, Wisconsin wins Big Ten West
C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes pummeled No. 17 Nebraska 40-10 on Friday, knocking the Cornhuskers out of Big Ten title contention and sending Wisconsin to the championship game.
