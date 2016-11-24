Iowa Football Opponent Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers

In recent seasons, the Iowa-Nebraska rivalry has been filled with tightly-contested games and agonizing heartbreak for both sides and by all indications, that's what fans should expect heading into this year's matchup. I have to admit, when it comes to Hawkeyes football, there's not a whole lot that feels better than beating the Cornhuskers, on a Friday afternoon, at home, on Senior Day with a prime time television slot for the college football world to see.

