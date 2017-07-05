Tray Matthews, Daniel Carlson, and Braden Smith will represent Auburn at SEC Media Days
The SEC released the list of player representatives for each of the league's 14 teams who will be attending the event, which is held at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover. Auburn will be represented by safety Tray Matthews, kicker Daniel Carlson and offensive lineman Braden Smith.
