Zach Cunningham's FG block against Auburn would now be illegal
Zach Cunningham's incredible field goal block against Auburn last year would be illegal if it happened in this upcoming football season. Steve Shaw, the SEC's coordinator of referees, explained Thursday that a new change coming to the 2017 season outlaws a defensive player who runs forward from the neutral zone and jumps over in an attempt to block a field goal or PAT.
