Ricardo Louis 'a different guy' in se...

Ricardo Louis 'a different guy' in second year with Cleveland Browns

Wide receiver Ricardo Louis and his coaches on the Cleveland Browns see a big difference between last year's rookie out of Auburn and the player who got a lot of reps with the first-team offense in the NFL team's offseason program this year. Cleveland wrapped up its offseason work with the last day of minicamp on Thursday, but Louis said he had plans to keep getting better during the summer break before training camp starts late next month.

