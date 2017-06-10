Philadelphia Eagles sign young defens...

Philadelphia Eagles sign young defensive tackle to round out roster

Monday Jun 5 Read more: PennLive.com

The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday announced they signed Gabe Wright, a defensive tackle who spent his first two NFL seasons with the Lions and Browns. Wright, a 2015 fourth-round selection of Detroit, has played in 12 games, made 1 start and racked up a total of 10 tackles in his professional career.

Chicago, IL

