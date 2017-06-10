Packers sign OT Robert Leff, release ...

Packers sign OT Robert Leff, release C Jacob Flores

Tuesday Jun 6

In the midst of organized team activities, the Green Bay Packers have made a swap along the offensive line. On Tuesday, the team announced the signing of offensive tackle Robert Leff and the corresponding release of center Jacob Flores .

Chicago, IL

