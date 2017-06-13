Houston adds transfers from A&M, Auburn, Arizona State, Miami
The football program announced Tuesday the addition of four transfers to the football team - wide receiver Ellis Jefferson from Arizona State, offensive lineman Deon Mix from Auburn, defensive lineman Courtel Jenkins from Miami and defensive lineman Reggie Chevis from Texas A&M. Jefferson, Mix and Chevis are all coming in as graduate transfers and are thus eligible to play in 2017 for the Cougars.
