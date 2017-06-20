Georgia Football: Armarlo Herrera future WWE Champion
Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia football linebacker Amarlo Herrera intercepts a pass intended for Auburn Tigers wide receiver Quan Bray as Bulldogs defensive back Malkom Parrish is shown on the play in the fourth quarter of their game at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dawn of the Dawg.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC