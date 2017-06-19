Auburn's 2018 recruiting plans for special teams
The Tigers are confident with the future setup of their special teams following the 2017 signing class, when Auburn signed kicker Anders Carlson and long snapper Bill Taylor as the apparent heirs to Daniel Carlson and Ike Powell. As a result, Auburn does not have plans to sign a specialist as part of its 2018 recruiting class.
