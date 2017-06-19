Auburn makes the cut for nation's No....

Auburn makes the cut for nation's No. 2 JUCO offensive tackle

Monday Jun 19

One of the nation's top junior college prospects trimmed his list of potential schools on Monday, and Auburn made the cut. Four-star offensive tackle Badara Traore released his top seven college choices via Twitter, with Auburn among three SEC programs included.

Chicago, IL

