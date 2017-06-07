Atlanta Falcons Roster Moves: Fullback, offensive lineman waived - Receiver, linebacker signed

The Atlanta Falcons continue to shake up the bottom of their roster by releasing Robert Leff and Soma Vainuki while signing Marvin Hall and Jack Lynn With the Atlanta Falcons inching closer to training camp they continue to churn the bottom of their roster in search of players who can beef up the competition for final spots. They made two moves on Monday after making two others on Friday in an attempt to do just that.

