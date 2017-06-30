Alouettes defensive back Mincy hopes to stop former Auburn teammate Williams
Cornerback Jonathon Mincy will probably see a lot of Adarius Bowman when the Montreal Alouettes visit Edmonton on Friday, but he won't complain if he gets a down or two against Eskimos newcomer D'haquille Williams. Mincy's and Williams' stints at Auburn University overlapped for one season in 2014 and they often played against one another in practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pitt panther just took a big dump on Auburn... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Jesus
|1
|2016 Auburn football prediction (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Better Football Conference: PAC-10 or SEC? (Aug '07)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|49,307
|Whata s next for Auburna s football team on the... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Top 25 roundup: Henry paces Tide over Badgers (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|1
|Nick Marshall Headlines Undrafted Free Agent Si... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|3
|Mariota runs 4.52 40-yard dash at NFL combine (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Roger Badell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Auburn Tigers NCAA Football Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC