Alouettes defensive back Mincy hopes to stop former Auburn teammate Williams

Cornerback Jonathon Mincy will probably see a lot of Adarius Bowman when the Montreal Alouettes visit Edmonton on Friday, but he won't complain if he gets a down or two against Eskimos newcomer D'haquille Williams. Mincy's and Williams' stints at Auburn University overlapped for one season in 2014 and they often played against one another in practice.

