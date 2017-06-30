Alouettes defensive back Mincy hopes to stop former Auburn teammate Williams

Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds catches a pass over Auburn defensive back Jonathon Mincy and runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, in Auburn, Ala. Mincy will probably see a lot of Adarius Bowman when the Montreal Alouettes visit Edmonton on Friday, but he won't complain if he gets a down or two against Eskimos newcomer D'haquille Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.