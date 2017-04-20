Robert Leff says Gus Malzahn's offense wasn't 'best possible' to translate to NFL
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and defensive line coach Rodney Garner pose with former Tigers Rudy Ford , Robert Leff and Montravius Adams. Tackle Robert Leff was asked Tuesday if his time at Auburn in Gus Malzahn's offense translated well to the next level.
Read more at Alabama Live.
