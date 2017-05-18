Packers added some Southern flair to ...

Packers added some Southern flair to the roster in 2017

Thursday May 18

As the Green Bay Packers' West Regional Scout for the past 21 years, Seale certainly seems to hold the winning cards on Draft Day. Green Bay has selected a Pac-12 Conference player with its first pick in five of the past six seasons, and chose a player from the Western region of the country with a staggering 18 of 53 picks during that span.

